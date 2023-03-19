'I'm Not Sure When Things Changed And We Started Dating': Byju's CEO On How He Fell In Love With Student Divya

New Delhi: On Saturday, Byju Raveendran described how he fell in love with Divya Gokulnath, his former pupil who is now his wife. The creator of the edtech business Byju's remarked during a speech at India Today Conclave 2023 that Gokulnath's propensity of asking a lot of questions was what first caught his attention.

"How did the relationship develop? It's really difficult to see any single student in auditoriums like this or stadiums that are larger than this, as I can attest from experience "India Today cited a statement made by Raveendran. She (Divya) used to hold back and ask plenty of questions, which made her stand out. I'm not sure when things changed and we started dating.

The idea that opposites attract did not apply to them, according to Divya Gokulnath. "We are unsure about the order of events. That has had excellent results. You're probably aware of the idea that opposites attract. I assert that it a fictional occurrence rather than a true event "She spoke.

"Having like-minded colleagues on your team in this situation is extremely helpful for both business and life. Folks who know us remark that while on the outside we are totally different people with chalk and cheese personalities on the inside, our principles are the same. Hence, our three main vices outside of work are our children, families, and travel."

Two sons were born to Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath after their 2009 wedding.

Raveendran added that his students were also his founding partners for the edtech platform, which was established in 2011. "The fact that they are all still present confirms that we have not altered our mission. Although our business models have changed, we have remained committed to our purpose of having a positive impact on students. Being in this industry has several advantages. Talent can be attracted and kept quite easily, "added he.

Byju's has faced criticism for accounting issues, alleged course mis-selling, and major layoffs the previous year.

