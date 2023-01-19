topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
MICROSOFT

I'm on visa, have limited time: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker

"I am on a visa and have limited time to find a new position," she added. The Indian-origin worker is looking for new opportunities in the domain of Data Science and ML Engineering to align her career, visa status, and family responsibilities.

Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 01:37 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Harshita Jhavar is a data and applied scientist at Microsoft.
  • She was a employee in the company in Washington.
  • Microsoft's this round of layoffs affects around 10,000 jobs.

Trending Photos

I'm on visa, have limited time: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker

New Delhi: As Microsoft begins job cuts, affected employees have started looking for new jobs on LinkedIn, and among those impacted is an Indian-origin worker in the US who says "she is on visa and has limited time". Harshita Jhavar, a data and applied scientist at Microsoft, who spent four years in the company in Washington, writes in her LinkedIn post, "I am affected by the layoffs at Microsoft today. Many teams from the hardware side fell on the chopping block within Microsoft".

"I am on a visa and have limited time to find a new position," she added. The Indian-origin worker is looking for new opportunities in the domain of Data Science and ML Engineering to align her career, visa status, and family responsibilities. (Also Read: THIS public sector bank launches Credit card against FD; Check features, benefits, other key details)

Jhavar concluded her LinkedIn post by saying, "Please help me find a suitable position to connect with a team where I can have a relevant role to play. I will be persistent until I crack my next move". (Also Read: RBI WARNS state for restoring Old Pension Scheme; says THIS)

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said in a note to employees that the layoffs, which would affect about 5 percent of Microsoft's workforce, would be completed by the end of March, with notifications beginning Wednesday.

Microsoft currently has more than 2,20,000 employees, and this round of layoffs affects around 10,000 jobs.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?