India-Maldives Row: Anand Mahindra Calls Lakshadweep Tourism Surge A 'Masterful Move' In Political Chess

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tension between India and the Maldives, Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra Group, pointed out a noteworthy increase in interest in Lakshadweep tourism. Describing it as a "masterful move in a political chess game," Mahindra emphasized the sudden attention towards Lakshadweep amid the India-Maldives dispute.

Mahindra shared on the microblogging site X that his business partner in New York had forwarded him an article from Bloomberg titled "Why Indians Are Threatening to Boycott the Maldives." The CEO highlighted the clever public relations strategy that sparked curiosity about Lakshadweep. (Also Read: Interim Budget 2024: Key Budget Terms And Terminology You Should Know)

While acknowledging the potential for tourism growth, Mahindra also urged caution in developing the "fragile" island group of Lakshadweep. He emphasized the need for swift development of world-class connectivity and high-end resorts while managing access to preserve the island's delicate ecosystem. (Also Read: Low Investment, High Returns Business Idea: Invest Rs 8 Lakh To 10 Lakh And Earn Bumper Amount)

The impact of the India-Maldives row was evident in the surge of searches for Lakshadweep on travel platforms like MakeMyTrip (MMT). MakeMyTrip reported a staggering 3400 percent increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Union Territory.

This surge coincided with a social media trend, #ExploreIndianIslands, where many influential Indian celebrities encouraged people to choose Indian islands, such as Lakshadweep, for tourism instead of the Maldives.

The Maldivian government's perceived anti-India stance under the new leadership has led to a shift in preferences among Indian travelers. In 2022, India remained the top tourism market for the Maldives, with 240,000 arrivals.