'India’s success in creating a unique digital payments ecosystem is simply stunning': Anand Mahindra says on UPI success in India

New Delhi: India’s ingenious and state-of-the-craft invention UPI (Unified Payment Interface) isn’t only making a dent in the digital payment ecosystem but also creating a new path in the domain. Anand Mahinda has praised India’s success story for creating a unique and different payments ecosystem in the form of UPI. It is leading the world to follow its ingenious and effective technology, he said.

Anand Mahindra has shared a chart of countries that showed how consumers ‘pay’ around the world. It is perceptible that VISA has dominated the digital payment ecosystems around the world followed by Mastercard and other local players. However, India is of the exception with the dominance of UP and UPI related Apps dominated the Indian market.

‘A picture is worth a thousand words.’ India’s success in creating a unique digital payments ecosystem is simply stunning. Leaders always find new & different pathways; the rest of the world follows… pic.twitter.com/YPslzr782s — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 19, 2022

He wrote that India’s success in creating a unique digital payments ecosystem is simply stunning. Considering India as a leader, he said that leaders always find new and different pathways and the rest of the world follows.

Mahindra’s tweet has garnered over 11K likes and 1,611 retweets. One user commented on the post with tagging UPI NPCI and said, “We must promote @UPI_NPCI across globe and earn royalties like visa master do”. For that, UPI replied that UPI has considered the suggestion in a positive note and will start promoting it soon on Social Media.

Hi Sushant, thank you for the suggestion. We have shared it with the relevant team. Stay tuned to our social media channels for more updates. — UPI (@UPI_NPCI) October 19, 2022

Earlier, NPCI International Payments had joined hands with worldline to provide UPI services in some parts of Europe. It will allow Indian traverllers to avail UPI in selected parts of Europe to make payments on shops and merchants’ point-of-sale (POS).