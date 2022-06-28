NewsBusinessCompanies
SHAPOORJI PALLONJI GROUP

Indian Billionaire Pallonji Mistry dies at 93: Here is all you need to know about the Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman

Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry was a billionaire realtor and industrialist, and Chairman Emeritus of the venerable Shapoorji Pallonji Group. He was born in 1929.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

Trending Photos

Indian Billionaire Pallonji Mistry dies at 93: Here is all you need to know about the Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman

New Delhi: Billionare industrialist Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry passed away on Monday night. Pallonji Mistry breathed his last at his Mumbai residence.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has mourned Mistry's death. She tweeted:

 

Here is all you want to know about the Indian Billionaire

- Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry was a billionaire realtor and industrialist, and Chairman Emeritus of the venerable Shapoorji Pallonji Group. He was born in 1929.

- He was 93 and is survived by his sons Shapoorji and Cyrus P. Mistry. Cyrus Mistry was in the limelight for the huge corporate tussle with the Tata Group a few years ago.

- He also has two daughters, Laila and Aloo -- the latter is wedded to Noel Tata, half-brother of Ratan Tata.

- Mistry has the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with a 18.4 percent holding.

- The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is renowned in the realty and engineering sectors and constructed several landmark buildings like the RBI headquarters, SBI, HSBC, Grindlay Bank, Hongkong & Shanghai Bank and others in south Mumbai, besides other major infrastructure projects.

- The Group had also produced the iconic Hindi film, K. Asif`s `Mughal-E-Azam` (1960), then the most expensive one and till date it reigns among the top popular movies of Bollywood.

- He received the Padma Bhushan for his contribution as an industrialist in 2016.

Shapoorji Pallonji groupPallonji MistryPallonji Mistry DEAD

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
DNA Video
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
DNA Video
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lakhs of people helpless due to floods in Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi