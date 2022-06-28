New Delhi: Billionare industrialist Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry passed away on Monday night. Pallonji Mistry breathed his last at his Mumbai residence.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has mourned Mistry's death. She tweeted:

Pallonji Mistry , the end of an era. One of life’s greatest joys was to have witnessed his genius , his gentleness at work. My condolences to the family and his loved ones. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 28, 2022

Here is all you want to know about the Indian Billionaire

- Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry was a billionaire realtor and industrialist, and Chairman Emeritus of the venerable Shapoorji Pallonji Group. He was born in 1929.

- He was 93 and is survived by his sons Shapoorji and Cyrus P. Mistry. Cyrus Mistry was in the limelight for the huge corporate tussle with the Tata Group a few years ago.

- He also has two daughters, Laila and Aloo -- the latter is wedded to Noel Tata, half-brother of Ratan Tata.

- Mistry has the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with a 18.4 percent holding.

- The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is renowned in the realty and engineering sectors and constructed several landmark buildings like the RBI headquarters, SBI, HSBC, Grindlay Bank, Hongkong & Shanghai Bank and others in south Mumbai, besides other major infrastructure projects.

- The Group had also produced the iconic Hindi film, K. Asif`s `Mughal-E-Azam` (1960), then the most expensive one and till date it reigns among the top popular movies of Bollywood.

- He received the Padma Bhushan for his contribution as an industrialist in 2016.