trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667755
NewsBusinessCompanies
BYJU'S

Indian EdTech Byju's To Slash 5,000 Jobs Amid Business Restructuring: Report

The job cuts are being implemented only at Byju's parent, Think & Learn (THIK.NS), and are not linked to any of its subsidiaries, the report said, adding that a significant number of roles to be made redundant would constitute senior positions at the firm.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 12:59 PM IST|Source: Reuters
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian EdTech Byju's To Slash 5,000 Jobs Amid Business Restructuring: Report File Photo

New Delhi: Indian education firm Byju's plans to cut around 5,500 jobs to decrease costs amid a restructuring of its business, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday. Arjun Mohan, who took over as the chief executive of the company's India business, has briefed senior executives that he will be merging several business verticals as part of the changes, which are expected to be rolled out later this week or early next week, the newspaper said.

The job cuts are being implemented only at Byju's parent, Think & Learn (THIK.NS), and are not linked to any of its subsidiaries, the report said, adding that a significant number of roles to be made redundant would constitute senior positions at the firm.

"They (Byju’s) want to bring more students to offline centres and that’s the main way the new management has identified to run operations that can sustain over a period of time," ET said, citing a person aware of the discussions.

Byju's did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The firm, valued at $22 billion last year, has experienced a series of business setbacks, including its auditor and board members quitting. In the last few months, it has also been negotiating the repayment of a $1.2 billion loan.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train