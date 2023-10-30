New Delhi:The story of Indian techie Rahul Pandey, who left his high-paying job to start a startup aimed at assisting the engineering community, has gained significant attention in the media. Before quitting his job in 2022 to pursue his startup, the Indian-origin engineer was earning an impressive annual salary of over Rs 6.5 crore at Meta. When reflecting on his experience at the tech giant, he revealed his struggles with anxiety.

Every engineer aims to secure the highest possible package for themselves. When an annual package surpasses the one crore mark, it signifies great success in the field. Most engineers prefer not to part ways with such a high-paying package, especially when working for a prominent company.

"My journey wasn't a direct path to counting $100 bills," he wrote in a LinkedIn post. "In fact, during the first six months after I joined Facebook, I experienced extreme anxiety. I grappled with imposter syndrome as a senior engineer and found it challenging to adapt to the company's culture and tools."

According to a media report, Pandey was reluctant to seek help for his anxiety and depression due to the fear of potential judgment, which might have affected his standing as a senior engineer. After spending over five years at Meta, working on various projects and holding different job positions, he began exploring opportunities beyond the tech giant.

Ultimately, he resigned from Meta and launched his own startup called 'Taro,' which aims to assist software engineers in advancing their careers. In a LinkedIn post, he once mentioned that not all engineers should start a startup, but some of them definitely should. "For the right person, it can lead to both greater impact and happiness," he added.