Indian Startup Converts Mahindra Bolero Into Self-Driving SUV, Anand Mahindra Reacts

New Delhi: Advancements in automotive technology are bringing cars closer to autonomous driving capabilities worldwide. In India, some car models already feature advanced driver assistance features like Level-2 ADAS. However, a recent breakthrough by a startup from Bhopal has captured widespread attention.

The video even earned recognition from Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra.

Who Is Behind The Innovation?

Sanjeev Sharma, an IIT graduate, is behind the remarkable invention that has grabbed headlines. Since 2009, Sharma has been fascinated by autonomous technology, and his recent creation has turned heads.

An impressive video shared online showcases a modified Bolero SUV equipped with self-driving capabilities, skillfully navigating through bustling streets without manual steering.

Technical Innovation

The Bolero SUV underwent significant modifications, featuring advanced hardware and software essential for autonomous driving.

Components such as LiDAR sensors, cameras, radar systems, and a robust central system capable of real-time decision-making were integrated into the vehicle.

The video demonstrates the SUV's smart autonomous technology adeptly maneuvering through various obstacles, including parked cars, police barricades, and pedestrian-filled areas.

Anand Mahindra's Attention

An active presence on social media, Anand Mahindra, took to his platform to commend Sharma's innovation. He expressed his enthusiasm for the rise of tech innovation in India.

Mahindra lauded Sharma's dedication to achieving level 5 autonomy through complex mathematical algorithms. He concluded with praise for the choice of vehicle.

Evidence of tech innovation rising across India.



An engineer who’s not building yet another delivery app. @sanjeevs_iitr is using complex math to target level 5 autonomy.



I’m cheering loudly.



And certainly won’t debate his choice of car! pic.twitter.com/luyJXAkQap April 2, 2024

Social Media Reactions

The video of the self-driving Bolero SUV has garnered significant attention on social media platforms. Here are some of the comments:

