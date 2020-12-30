Indian Women Rediscover Skincare With e’clat Superior Serum’s 40% Discount Offer

Beauty lovers in India are going crazy about the 40% discount sale of e’clat Superior Serum, which started on Dec 27th and is on till Jan 3rd. Facial serums are a relatively new concept in India, introduced only a few years back. However, since e’clat introduced its Superior Serum to the market, it has been selling like hotcakes. Now with this new sales offer, the stocks are already flying off the online shelves, at eclatsuperior.com.

The effective products like e’clat Superior Serum are generating a mass appeal among discerning Indian customers, who want international-quality in skincare, but not at a price that burns a straight hole in their pocket. This offer is, thus, a great way for them to get their hands at a beauty product that has been manufactured by an Indian company, keeping international beauty trends and standards in mind.

The e’clat Superior range has launched online sales of one of its flagship products – the e’clat Superior Serum at a flat discount of 40%. The orders are being shipped absolutely free of cost. Apart from the company offering surprise gifts on prepaid orders, there are guaranteed gifts on bulk orders like an amazing Jade Roller worth Rs. 3900 free on purchase of products worth more than Rs. 5000. And, the women also love the extra self-love and care in the form of free vouchers worth Rs. 1,000-2,000 for future purchases with the e’clat brand. How good is that! Looks like e’clat knows the pulse of the Indian woman when it comes to beauty and skincare! The rush onto eclatsuperior.com is also because the sales offer is valid only till 3rd Jan 2021 or till the stocks last. With the speed with which the online sales are flying, it looks like the stocks are gonna be over sooner than the last date though!

Though online or offline sales in the beauty market is not a novel concept, it is the quality of e’clat Superior Serum that has made this sales offer special.

The fastest-growing skincare brand, e’clat, has smartly chosen New Year’s Eve as the time to unleash this mega-sales offer to the discerning ladies, who’ve had a difficult past year and who were stuck at home, just like the rest of us. In the New Year, as women start stepping out of the confines of their homes, they are going to need every bit of support to look and feel confident. With this amazing discount offer, that support just got cheaper, but the skincare remains as effective as ever.

Besides purchasing e’clat Superior Serum for yourself, this product will also make for an amazing festive gift for women around you! So, join the hordes of women at e’clat online sales before the stocks run out!

(Disclaimer: This is a featured content)