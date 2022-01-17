Indianshelf launches limited edition collection of handpainted Kashmiri furniture knobs

IndianShelf, an online platform that specialises in home décor products has launched its handmade, handpainted Kashmiri knobs. Handmade, gorgeous, and long-lasting, the Kashmiri hardwood door knobs are part of a limited edition collection.

With the correct design intervention, Indianshelf wants to promote Indian handmade and make it accessible to people. The limited edition, handpainted Kashmiri furniture knobs are an effort to help Kashmiri craftsmen while also creating a unique product that good living enthusiasts would appreciate. The handpainted furniture knobs have received a great response and the company plans to bring more collections from other regions in the times to come. This will be an ongoing process” says.

“The limited edition of exquisite Kashmiri furniture knobs reiterates our commitment to create home décor products by reinventing, redesigning & reviving the rich handicraft & handloom legacy of India. Each knob is individually hand painted with a lot of detailing by artisans of kashmir hence each piece is very unique.” says Mr Kshitij Gupta, Indianshelf

The company claims that each door knob has gone through exquisite workmanship by craftsmen yet the company has done its bit to price it economically so that more & more people can have this piece of art at their homes. These knobs are suitable for traditional or casual cabinetry and furniture, adding a dash of colour.

Knobs and handle work as a holder to pull or push the doors and cabinets. Knobs are round shaped lump or balls alike features, unlike handles that are elongated in design and shape; placed at the end of the surface of an object.

IndianShelf is an online platform for home décor products that are made from traditional techniques, skills and hand-based processes. The company links over 5,000 craft based rural producers to modern urban markets, thereby creating a base for skilled, sustainable rural employment, and preserving India's traditional handicrafts in the process.

