IndianShelf unveils a variety of furniture & door knobs

IndianShelf, a platform that specialises in home décor products comes with a beautiful range of doorknobs in ceramic, glass, wood & metal. Knobs have become a vital part of everyday furniture.

IndianShelf presents a wide variety of knobs and handles that add glamour and finishing charm to any monotonous door and cabinet. They are available in different colour, designs and finish from ceramic to glass to brass and the list is endless.

The wide variety of knobs that Indianshelf offers include:

CERAMIC KNOBS

Ceramic knobs are the major category in knobs and hands that IndianShelf offers at affordable prices and antique designs. Ceramic is a non-metallic material that provides high strength, hardness and anti-static features to the knobs. IndianShelf has different styles in terms of colours ranging from blue, red, multicolour and in terms of different designs ranging from little birds to flowers.

GLASS KNOBS

Glass knobs are a popular design nowadays. They not only add a bright and vintage look to your doors and cabinets but also make them shiny and classy in appearance. You will actually be amazed to see the elegant variety of glass knobs at IndianShelf.

METAL KNOBS

Metallic knobs are great in terms of their quality and durability. IndianShelf offera high-quality metal knobs that have antibacterial properties and do not rust with time.

WOODEN KNOBS

Wooden knobs are the most widely type of material in knobs and handles. They are a little at the lower side of prices with a subtle and classy look. You will be sized that we do not have plain wooden knobs, instead of knobs made with different wooden materials such as sandalwood, rosewood and added wooden colours.

Knobs and handle work as a holder to pull or push the doors and cabinets. Knobs are round-shaped lump or balls alike features, unlike handles that are elongated in design and shape; placed at the end of the surface of an object. They transform the house into a beautiful décor, complimenting the kitchen, bathrooms or living rooms. From classic vintage styles to modern contemporary designs, knobs and handles can be found in beautifully crafted handmade designs.