India's Aditya Birla Capital To Raise Up To $213 Million Via Share Sale

Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Reuters

New Delhi: India's Aditya Birla Capital has proposed to issue equity shares worth up to 17.5 billion rupees ($213.5 million) through a qualified institutional placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The issue price for the placement is 175 rupees per share, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal, a 3.4% discount to Monday's closing level of 181.25 rupees.

Aditya Birla Capital declined Reuters' request for confirmation of the price. Shares of the company rose over 4% to their highest level since January 2018.

The financial services firm will use the proceeds to invest in its units, joint ventures, and associates, among other corporate purposes, the term sheet said.

The book-running managers for the issue are BofA Securities India, Jefferies India, Axis Capital, and ICICI Securities.

The Aditya Birla Group-owned company has approved the raising of funds twice in the last two months for sums of up to 30 billion rupees and 12.5 billion rupees.

