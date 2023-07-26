India's Cola King: Ravi Jaipuria's Billion-Dollar Beverage Empire

New Delhi: In the vast landscape of Indian business magnates, one name reigns supreme: Ravi Jaipuria, the visionary entrepreneur often dubbed as India's "Cola King." Born in 1953 into a Marwari family, Ravi's journey to success began with humble roots, but his determination and brilliance would eventually propel him to the apex of the business world.

Taking the Leap: A Journey to the US and Back

Following his education in India, Ravi Jaipuria set his sights on the United States, seeking to broaden his horizons by studying business management. The knowledge and skills he acquired during his time there would prove to be invaluable when he decided to return to India in 1985. Armed with a wealth of ideas and a burning desire to make his mark, Ravi joined his family's business, venturing into the world of beverage bottling for the behemoth, Coca-Cola.



cre Trending Stories

Fortune Favors the Bold: The Birth of Varun Beverages

In 1987, destiny smiled upon Ravi Jaipuria as his family's business underwent a division. From this division, he secured one bottling plant, which he aptly named Varun Beverages after his son, Varun. It was with this small yet significant venture that Ravi transitioned to working with PepsiCo, embarking on a fruitful partnership that would blossom into something extraordinary.

The Rise of a Colossal Empire: RJ Corp

With relentless dedication and an insatiable hunger for success, Ravi Jaipuria founded RJ Corp in 1992, marking the inception of an awe-inspiring conglomerate that would soon make its indelible mark in various sectors. RJ Corp's interests spread like wildfire, encompassing beverages, fast food, healthcare, education, and hospitality. Today, RJ Corp stands as a testament to Ravi's unwavering vision and business acumen.

A Wealthy Legacy: The Richest Indian in F&B

Ravi Jaipuria's net worth soared to astounding heights, and as of July 25, 2023, Forbes estimates his fortune to be a staggering USD 10.4 billion. His position on the list of the world's richest individuals at 187 speaks volumes about his meteoric rise to prominence. In the Indian business realm, he holds the prestigious title of being the richest in the food and beverage industry, a well-deserved accolade indeed.

Family Ties and Tragedies: A Life of Balance

Despite scaling the peaks of success, Ravi Jaipuria remains grounded with strong family ties. He is married and blessed with two children, Varun and Ruchira, who have also made their mark in the business world. Tragedy struck in 1985 when Ravi lost his wife in a heart-wrenching plane crash, a sorrow that he carried with him throughout his journey to the summit of success.

Enduring Legacy and Vast Empire

Ravi Jaipuria's diverse empire spans far and wide. Under RJ Corp's umbrella, some of the world's most iconic brands find a place, including PepsiCo, Pizza Hut, KFC, Costa Coffee, and Jaypee Hotels. Devyani International, with its public offering, further solidified Ravi's empire, enhancing his already substantial wealth.

The Visionary, The Titan, The Cola King

Ravi Jaipuria's indomitable spirit, innovative thinking, and unwavering dedication have transformed him into a visionary titan. A trailblazer in the Indian business landscape, his story is one of resilience, triumph, and a never-ending pursuit of excellence. As India's "Cola King," Ravi Jaipuria has etched his name in the annals of business history, leaving an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.