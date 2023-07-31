India's Elon Musk: This Entrepreneur Has Built Not One Or Two, But Three Successful Startups. His Net Worth Is Over $6 billion

New Delhi: Supam Maheshwari is a visionary and first-generation Indian entrepreneur who has made a significant impact in the e-commerce and logistics sectors. Born and raised in India, he completed his schooling at Apeejay School before pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering.

His thirst for knowledge led him to further his education at the top management college Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, where he earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM).

Supam Maheshwari has successfully built three startups which is very similiar to tech billionaire Elon Musk who has over five successful companies.



Supam Maheshwari Chooses Less-Traveled Road

Unlike many of his peers who opt for high-paying jobs after completing their education, Supam had a different vision for his career. He dived straight into entrepreneurship, co-founding Brainvisa Technologies in 2000 alongside Amitava Saha. Brainvisa started as an e-learning startup and quickly gained prominence as one of India's largest e-learning companies.

His First Company Bought By US Giant

However, in 2007, the company was acquired by the US-based Indecomm Global for an impressive sum of $25 million. Despite the success of Brainvisa, Supam's journey as an entrepreneur was just beginning. His inspiration to create a baby care brand came from personal experiences while searching for quality baby products for his own child. He noticed the lack of variety and quality in the Indian market for baby care products and saw an opportunity to fill the gap.

The Duo Caters The Need Of Market

In 2010, Supam and Amitava Saha launched their second venture, BrainBees Solutions, and its flagship brand, FirstCry. With seed funding of INR 2.5 crore from their personal savings and the goal of providing superior baby and kids products to Indian parents, FirstCry was born. The company started as an online baby care retailer but expanded its operations to include offline stores as well.

Under Supam's leadership, FirstCry flourished and grew exponentially. It became India's largest online and offline retailer for baby and mother care products, earning accolades such as the "Most Admired Online Site" in the Child Awards in 2013. The company's success allowed it to make strategic acquisitions, including BabyOye and Oi Playschool, further solidifying its position in the market.

Supam Tries His Hands In Logistic Industry

Supam's entrepreneurial journey didn't end with FirstCry. He also co-founded Xpressbees, a logistics service provider that eventually became a unicorn startup with a valuation of $1.2 billion in 2022.

Supam Maheshwari's success as an entrepreneur can be attributed to his sharp business acumen, relentless determination, and commitment to providing quality products and services. His willingness to take risks and venture into uncharted territory has made him a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs in India.

Apart from his professional achievements, Supam leads a balanced personal life. He is an avid reader and enjoys playing squash. He resides in Pune with his wife and daughter.

Supam Maheshwari's journey from a first-generation entrepreneur to the CEO of a successful baby care brand and logistics company exemplifies the power of determination and the ability to identify and seize opportunities. His story serves as an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs who seek to make a mark in the corporate world through innovation and leadership.