topStoriesenglish2627696
NewsBusinessCompanies
HDFC BANK

India's HDFC, HDFC Bank Merger To Be Effective July 1 - Reports

Both companies will have separate board meetings on June 30.

Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 03:32 PM IST|Source: Reuters

Trending Photos

India's HDFC, HDFC Bank Merger To Be Effective July 1 - Reports

New Delhi: The merger between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and HDFC Bank will be effective on July 1, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh.

It will be the last board meeting of HDFC, and its shares will go off the market, effective July 13, the report quotes Parekh as saying. (Also Read: 10 Top Shoe Brands In India 2023 For Men And Women)

Both companies will have separate board meetings on June 30. (Also Read: 7 Homemakers Who Never Dreamed About Success, Just Worked For It, Build 1,600 Crore Empire From Rs 80, Employee Strength 42,000 Now)

HDFC had, in April last year, announced a $40 billion deal to merge with HDFC Bank, the country's biggest ever, which will create a financial services titan to better tap the rising demand for credit.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded