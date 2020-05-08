हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IndiGo airlines

IndiGo Airlines to cut salary for senior employees from May

The company will also put in place a leave without pay program for the months of May, June and July

IndiGo Airlines to cut salary for senior employees from May

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo has announced that the Airlines will be cutting the salaries of senior employees from May onwards amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company will also put in place a leave without pay program for the months of May, June and July.

Indigo CEO Ronojoy Dutta in an email to the employees said in addition to pay cuts, the company has to take “painful step” of implementing a “limited, graded leave without pay program” for the months of May, June and July ranging from 1.5 days to 5 days depending on the employee group.

The mail further mentioned that junior level employees will not be impacted by this.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The aviation industry is in a complete lockdown with bookings being cancelled until any further orders. As a result, revenues of the Indian aviation industry have been hit hard.

Tags:
IndiGo airlinesCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

NLC India TPS II, all about the company where boiler blast occurred in Neyveli

  • 56,342Confirmed
  • 1,886Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 267,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT43M14S

Why is the Jihadi conspiracy against Zee News?