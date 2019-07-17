close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indigo

IndiGo announces 6 new international flights

IndiGo will launch daily non-stop flights connecting Delhi with Jeddah, and Mumbai with Kuwait. Additionally, the airline will also launch its third non-stop daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai.

IndiGo announces 6 new international flights

New Delhi: Low cost carrier IndiGo has announced that it is going to expand its international connectivity by starting 6 new flights, effective July 25 and August 5.

IndiGo will launch daily non-stop flights connecting Delhi with Jeddah, and Mumbai with Kuwait. Additionally, the airline will also launch its third non-stop daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai.

The daily flight between Mumbai and Dubai effective July 25 will start at Rs 7770, Dubai-Mumbai at Rs 7548, Mumbai-Kuwait effective August 5 at Rs 11499, Kuwait-Mumbai at Rs 13999, Delhi-Jeddah effective July 25 at Rs 15899 and Jeddah-Delhi at Rs 14999.

“IndiGo will continue to expand its network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers. It is our constant endeavour to offer affordable fares to our customers fares,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said.

Tags:
IndigoIndiGo international flightIndigo flight
Next
Story

Modi government plans Air India's divestment by year-end: Sources

Must Watch

PT5M25S

5W1H: Will identify and deport them back says Amit Shah on illegal immigrants