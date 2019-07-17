IndiGo announces 6 new international flights

New Delhi: Low cost carrier IndiGo has announced that it is going to expand its international connectivity by starting 6 new flights, effective July 25 and August 5.

IndiGo will launch daily non-stop flights connecting Delhi with Jeddah, and Mumbai with Kuwait. Additionally, the airline will also launch its third non-stop daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai.

The daily flight between Mumbai and Dubai effective July 25 will start at Rs 7770, Dubai-Mumbai at Rs 7548, Mumbai-Kuwait effective August 5 at Rs 11499, Kuwait-Mumbai at Rs 13999, Delhi-Jeddah effective July 25 at Rs 15899 and Jeddah-Delhi at Rs 14999.

“IndiGo will continue to expand its network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers. It is our constant endeavour to offer affordable fares to our customers fares,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said.