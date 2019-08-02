Indigo announces anniversary sale, offers flight tickets starting at Rs 999

New Delhi: Budget carrier Indigo has announced “Anniversary sale” offer with special domestic fares starting from Rs 999 and International flight fares starting at Rs 3,499.

The anniversary sale offer is valid between July 31 to August 4 for travel period between August 15 and March 28 2020.

On top of the offer, Bank of Baroda debit and credit cards users can get 20 percent cashback up to Rs 1000 for minimum transaction value of Rs 4000. Yes Bank credit cards users will get flat Rs 2000 cashback on international bookings for minimum transaction value of Rs 10,000.

The Offer is valid only on flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network and is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings. It cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, the company said.

The Offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than March 28, 2020, it added.

With its fleet of over 200 aircraft, the airline offers around 1400 daily flights and connects 55 domestic destinations and 17 international destinations.