IndiGo announces daily non-stop flights from Delhi to Singapore

New Delhi: Budget carrier Indigo has announced new flights between Delhi-Singapore and a frequency addition on Delhi-Doha route.

“Effective September 12, 2019, and September 16, 2019, IndiGo will operate its non-stop flights on Delhi-Singapore and second frequency on Delhi-Doha route respectively. Bookings on these routes are open with immediate effect,” a company statement said.

Tickets for the daily non-stop flights on Delhi-Singapore route, with come at starting price of Rs 9,999 while that of the Delhi-Doha will start at Rs 10,880.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We are committed to strengthening our international operations from Delhi to important destinations in Asia. As part of this expansion, we are introducing new flight services between Delhi-Singapore and second frequency on Delhi-Doha route. Singapore today is not only a tourist hub, but also a shopper’s paradise and there is a huge demand on the route. Changi Airport being the largest transportation hub in Asia, makes this a critical connection for IndiGo. We are delighted to operate flights from Mumbai and Kolkata to Singapore as well.”

“We are happy to connect Delhi to two strong commerce and cultural hubs, contributing to the growth of trade and tourism through enhanced mobility,” further added.