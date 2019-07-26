IndiGo announces entry into Myanmar; introduces Yangon as its 18th International destination

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo has expanded its international footprint by announcing Yangon as the 18th international destination.

Effective September 20, IndiGo will operate daily non-stop flight on the Kolkata-Yangon route. Yangon will be IndiGo’s 77th overall destination, with fares starting at Rs 5999, the company said in a release.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “In line with our international expansion strategy, we are excited to announce Yangon as our new international destination. We see significant traffic coming from Yangon to the Buddhist circuit thereby enhancing economic growth and tourism in India. This new route will strengthen the cultural relationship between the two countries and will boost trade, tourism and mobility.”

With its fleet of over 200 aircraft, the airline offers around 1400 daily flights and connects 55 domestic destinations and 17 international destinations.