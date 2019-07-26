close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indigo

IndiGo announces entry into Myanmar; introduces Yangon as its 18th International destination

Effective September  20, IndiGo will operate daily non-stop flight on  the Kolkata-Yangon route. Yangon will be IndiGo’s 77th overall destination, with fares starting at Rs 5999.

IndiGo announces entry into Myanmar; introduces Yangon as its 18th International destination

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo has expanded its international footprint by announcing Yangon as the 18th international destination.

Effective September  20, IndiGo will operate daily non-stop flight on  the Kolkata-Yangon route. Yangon will be IndiGo’s 77th overall destination, with fares starting at Rs 5999, the company said in a release.

William  Boulter,  Chief  Commercial  Officer,  IndiGo said, “In line with our international expansion strategy, we are excited to announce Yangon as our new international destination. We see significant traffic coming from Yangon to the Buddhist circuit thereby enhancing economic growth and tourism in India. This new route will strengthen the cultural relationship between the two countries and will boost trade, tourism and mobility.”

With its fleet of over 200 aircraft, the airline offers around 1400 daily flights and connects 55 domestic destinations and 17 international destinations.

Tags:
IndigoYangonMyanmarKolkata
Next
Story

Companies Amendment Bill, 2019 passed by Lok Sabha

Must Watch

PT7M46S

News 50: Watch top news of the day