IndiGo to launch non-stop flights between Delhi-China from September 15

The Gurugram-based airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Delhi-Chengdu –Delhi effective September 15 this year.

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it is entering China as part of its international route network expansion plans by launching direct flight from New Delhi.

The Gurugram-based airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Delhi-Chengdu –Delhi effective September 15 this year, making it the airline's 19th international destination. This will be the company's first non-stop service between China and India.

Earlier this year, Indigo had said that it was looking to enter Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the CIS region among others.

IndiGo currently has a fleet of 225 planes comprising 207 Airbus A320s and A320 Neos, two A321 Neos and 16 regional jets comprising ATRs.

 

