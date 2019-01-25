IndiGo to start direct flight from Delhi to Istanbul from March 20

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo on Friday announced that it will start a direct flight from Delhi to Istanbul from March 20, making it the airline's 16th international destination.

“The airline will operate its daily non - stop flight s between Delhi and Istanbul effective March 20, 2019 with Airbus A321 aircraft. The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options,” Indigo said in a statement.

Bookings are open for the Istanbul flight with promotional return fare starting at Rs 23,999, Indigo said.

“It is our privilege to be the first Indian carrier to fly into Turkey,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said.

“IndiGo has completed 12 years of successful operations in the India market as a low cost carrier, and adding Istanbul to its network will further augment the international connectivity that we provide to our customers. IndiGo will continue to expand its ne twork to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers wherever they demand it,” he added.

With its fleet of over 200 aircraft, the airline offers over 1300 daily flights and connects 52 domest ic destinations and 1 5 international destinations.