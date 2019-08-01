IndiGo to start direct flight from Kolkata to Vietnam from October

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo has announced that it will start daily non-stop flights connecting Kolkata to Hanoi in Vietnam from October 3

Hanoi will be IndiGo’s 19th International and 75th overall destination, Indigo said.

“Vietnam is the 5th Southeast Asian country in the 6E network after successful operations to Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and its recent flights to Myanmar,” a company statement said.

“It is truly a very special moment for all of us at IndiGo as it is the first route connecting Kolkata to Hanoi. This milestone reflects our relentless focus and commitment,while enabling the Government’s “Act East” vision, in further strengthening the network between eastern corridors of India and the Southeast Asia region,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said.

Bookings for Kolkata to Hanoi are open with one-way fares starting at 9,999.

With its fleet of over 200 aircraft, the airline offers around 1400 daily flights and connects 55 domestic destinations and 17 international destinations.