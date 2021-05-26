Infosys CEO earned THIS much in FY21, check remuneration of TCS, Wipro bosses here

New Delhi: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s annual pay package jumped to Rs 49.68 crore in the financial year 2020-21. More than half of his remuneration came from the exercise of stock options. Notably, Parekh's compensation was at Rs 34.27 crore in 2019-20.

The company's annual report for 2020-21 showed that his compensation included Rs 6.07 crore in salary, Rs 12.62 crore in bonus, incentives or variable pay, and Rs 30.99 crore in perquisites on account of stock options exercised.

Meanwhile, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani has voluntarily chosen not to receive any remuneration for his services rendered to the company during 2020-21.

Remuneration of TCS CEO

Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director of India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services, drew a pay package of Rs 20.36 crore in 2020-21.

Remuneration of Wipro CEO

Former Wipro former CEO Abidali Neemuchwala had made Rs 34 crore in financial year 2020. The annual pay of Wipro’s current CEO Thierry Delaporte is Rs 37.9 crore, along with stock compensation and other perks.

Remuneration of Infosys COO

Infosys Chief Operating Officer U B Pravin Rao's compensation rose about 63 per cent to Rs 17.33 crore in FY21 from Rs 10.6 crore in the previous fiscal.

The percentage increase of remuneration in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020 (excluding perquisite value of stock incentive exercised during the year) was 8 per cent for Parekh and 14 per cent for Rao, as per the report.

- With inputs from PTI.

