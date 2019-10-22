close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Infosys

Infosys draws flak over delay on whistleblower's complaint

Chairman Nandan Nilekani's statement said that a board member received two anonymous complaints on September 30, which were placed before the audit committee on October 10 and before the non-executive members of the Board on October 11.

Infosys draws flak over delay on whistleblower&#039;s complaint

Mumbai: Infosys has drawn criticism over delayed action on the serious claims by a whistleblower group as Chairman Nandan Nilekani indicated that the board was already aware of the whistleblower's letter.

Nilekani's statement said that a board member received two anonymous complaints on September 30, which were placed before the audit committee on October 10 and before the non-executive members of the Board on October 11.

The company, after the revelation of the whistleblower`s letter, retained the law firm of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. on October 21 to conduct an independent investigation.

Although there is no regulatory requirement on the board to disclose all the complaints, analysts said it is expected of a reputable company such as Infosys to inform such developments to the exchanges.

Live TV

This is not the first time allegations of regard to corporate governance has emerged. In 2017, a similar whistleblower complaint against then MD Vishal Sikka resulted in the stock underperforming vis-a-vis the IT index for almost a year.

On the stocks future trade, Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities said that the reaction of the institutional players will be crucial to watch going forward.

"Investors are taken aback by governance issues at one of India`s most respected companies. There will be an overhang on the stock until there is clarity. Infosys is the blue-eyed boy as far as corporate governance is concerned... two complaints in two years could shake investor confidence, at least temporarily," he said.

Tags:
InfosyswhistleblowercomplaintNandan Nilekani
Next
Story

Department of Telecom prepares Rs 74,000 cr revival plan for BSNL, MTNL

Must Watch

PT2M32S

Deshhit: Three terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama