Infosys Recruitment: IT firm to hire 55,000 freshers for FY22 under global graduate hiring program

New Delhi: Infosys, on Wednesday (January 12), announced that the country’s second-largest IT company is planning to hire 55,000 freshers for the ongoing financial year 2022 (FY22). The hiring will be made as part of its global graduate hiring program.

Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer of Infosys, said that the company continues to prioritize investments in talent acquisition and development. Infosys has “further increased our global graduate hiring program to over 55,000 for FY22 to support our growth ambitions", he said.

"Despite the cost escalations driven primarily by supply-side challenges, we delivered another quarter of healthy margins, with improved cost optimization, continued operating leverage and a stable pricing environment," he added.

Infosys’ announcement to ramp up the hirings as part of the global graduate has come at a time when high attrition rates in the IT industry has become a major issue for companies. Companies such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech, among others, are faced with high attrition rates.

Meanwhile, Infosys has also posted its quarterly results for Q3 FY22. The IT major reported a near 12% rise in December-quarter profit, on strong demand for its software services from global businesses transforming their digital infrastructure.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company’s consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 5,809 crore ($786.06 million), from Rs 5197 crore a year earlier, Reuters reported. On the other hand, revenue from operations at the software services firm by revenue increased to Rs 31,867 crore. Also Read: Maserati to enter Formula E in 2023, becomes 1st Italian brand in electric motorsports

"We expect the healthy technology spend to continue with large enterprises progressing on their digital transformations," Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said in a statement. Also Read: Union Budget 2022: Ficci demands separate section for home loans repayment for both principal and interest components

