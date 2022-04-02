Infosys to shift services from Russia to other global centres amid Sunak row

New Delhi: IT major Infosys is shifting its services from Russia to its other global delivery centres, according to sources. The move comes amid mounting pressure on UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who has been fielding some tough questions lately over the Russian presence of Infosys, a company in which his wife, Akshata Murty, has a share.

Sources said that Infosys is transitioning services from Russia to other global delivery centres but did not elaborate on any details. Infosys has less than 100 employees in Russia, and the status of the local staff there and whether they will be relocated could not be immediately ascertained.

To a emailed query by PTI, Infosys said, "We do not have any comments". The UK earlier imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Russian businesses and individuals, with Sunak issuing a call for all UK companies to think very carefully about any investments

in Russia over the ongoing Ukrainian conflict. With reference to stringent sanctions being imposed on Russia, Sunak, who is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy was asked on air if his advice to businesses was not being followed within his own home.

The minister stressed that the operations of individual companies was a matter for them.

Last month, an Infosys statement said the multinational software services major supports and advocates for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The statement had said: "Infosys has a small team of employees based out of Russia, that services some of our global clients, locally. We do not have any active business relationships with local Russian enterprises.

"A key priority for Infosys in times of adversity, is to continue extending support to the community. The company has committed USD 1 million towards relief efforts for the victims of war from Ukraine.

