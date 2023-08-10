This Single Mother Became One Of India's Richest Women With Net Worth Of Rs 1200, Found An Indian Ayurvedic Brand That Became A Global Sensation

You can overcome all obstacles and achieve everything in life. And no one has embodied that phrase better than Mira Kulkarni, CEO of the iconic Indian beauty brand Forest Essentials. The narrative of Mira is one of a determined woman who overcomes all obstacles and makes the most of her life. Married at 20, separated from her alcoholic husband, and a single mother of two children, Mira founded Forest Essentials, a premium Ayurvedic skin care line. With a net worth of Rs 1,290 crore, Mira ranks among the wealthiest women in India.

Know the story of Mira Kulkarni, the visionary founder and managing director of Forest Essentials, who created a groundbreaking new market sector for luxury ayurvedic skincare products.

Mira Kulkarni's Struggling Days

Mira got married at the age of 20. After her marriage, her husband's business started to struggle, and alcoholism followed. Mira separated from her husband. But she was forced to struggle on her own when she lost both her parents. She also had two young children to care for as a single mother. Mira, however, was not the one who would flee the war front. Mira viewed every challenge as an opportunity. Mira decided to launch an entirely Indian business based on the age-old Ayurvedic practice.

Birth Of Forest Essentials

Mira was introduced to the Ayurvedic way of living at a young age. In 2000, she launched Forest Essentials, India's first line of domestic luxury skincare, based on the principles of Ayurvedic formulas. She spent several years sourcing local ingredients from the Tehri Garhwal area. These products were then manufactured in Ashrams using traditional Ayurvedic formulas. Mira spent several years creating a variety of products with the help of modern biochemists and vaids. Forest Essentials products range from face, body, hair, makeup, men's essentials, kids products, etc.

As orders for the products came in, the luxury skincare venture that started in a garage office moved to storefronts. The company gradually evolved into a multi-crore business with outlets spread over 28 Indian cities. Forest Essentials and Estee Lauder Companies partnered together in 2008, with the latter buying a small stake in the business.

With the express purpose of creating handmade skincare products that should look lovely, feel luxurious, and smell beautiful, Mira founded Forest Essentials. Today, Mira's Forest Essentials is making a difference in people's lives in India and all over the world. The renowned hotel chains Hyatt, Taj, and many others are linked to the iconic brand.

Mira has received numerous honours, including the title of Most Powerful Woman in Business for India by Fortune magazine for several years. As per the 2020 edition of Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women, Mira Kulkarni & family was placed at the 35th spot with a net worth of Rs 1,290 crore, making her one of India's wealthiest women.