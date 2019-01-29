Instagram down: Photo, video sharing app stops working worldwide

Instagram, the photo and video-sharing social networking app owned by Facebook, stopped working across the globe with several users unable to log in on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes a week after WhatsApp Messenger, another Facebook-owned app, reported a global outage on January 23.

The company acknowledged the issue in a tweet and said that their team is working to fix it: "We're aware of an issue that caused the app to be down for some users this afternoon. We know this is frustrating, and our team is working quickly to fix it. We'll update you here once it's fully resolved."

We're aware of an issue that caused the app to be down for some users this afternoon. We know this is frustrating, and our team is working quickly to fix it. We'll update you here once it's fully resolved. — Instagram (@instagram) January 29, 2019

Several affected users took to Twitter and other social media platforms to report about the outage. DownDetector.com showed that the photo-sharing social network started having issues at 5:51 am Indian Standard Time (IST) and over 32,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram.

Instagram later tweeted that the issue has been fully resolved.

Last week, cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP WhatsApp a global outage with several users unable to send or receive messages. The issue was resolved after a few hours.