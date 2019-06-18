Instagram down: Photo, video sharing app faces global outage

Photo-sharing social network application Instagram went down for thousands of users around the world on Tuesday evening.

As per Downdetector.com, the website which monitors site outages, Instagram has been facing issues on its platform since 10:25 EDT (7:55 pm IST). At the time of filing this story, over 8683 persons reported issues on Downdetector.

Meanwhile, Twitter exploded with several reports of Instagram going down with users sharing funny memes and some cribbing about it.

The company is yet to issue a statement on it.



This is not the first time that the Facebook-owned unit faced a global outage. In January 2019, this app faced two largescale downtimes which was reported widely.