Intel Resumes Free Coffee, Tea Services After Laying Off 15,000 Employees: Reports

Intel has announced to bring back free coffee and tea for its employees after slashing a number of employee benefits in a bid to reduce costs.

In August of this year, Intel decided to lay off 15,000 workers. Alongside these layoffs, Intel also scaled back several employee perks, including reimbursements for expenses such as internet, phone, and travel costs.

As part of its broader cost-cutting strategy, Intel focused on reducing expenditures across various non-essential areas. Intel also brought changes to employee benefits, including reduced reimbursements for expenses like internet, phone, and commuting.

However, in a recent communication to employees, the company acknowledged that while it continues to face financial challenges, certain perks—like free coffee and tea—are essential for maintaining a positive workplace environment.

Intel’s internal message, shared on its employee platform 'Circuit', emphasized the importance of small comforts in the workplace.

"Although Intel still faces cost challenges, we understand that small comforts play a significant role in our daily routines. We know this is a small step, but we hope it is a meaningful one in supporting our workplace culture," the company stated.

Intel, once a dominant force in the tech industry, has experienced a series of setbacks that have diminished its competitive edge. Although the company was a key player in the personal computer revolution of the 1990s, it lagged behind in the mobile chip market, allowing Apple to rise to prominence with the launch of the iPhone.