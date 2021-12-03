हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AirAsia

International Day of Persons with Disabilities: AirAsia India introduces in-flight safety manual in braille

Different types of wheelchair facilities are available to pre-book for persons with disabilities to access the ramp up to the ladder point or the aircraft door as well as to reach the cabin, AirAsia mentioned in a statement.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities: AirAsia India introduces in-flight safety manual in braille
AirAsia planes

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, AirAsia India introduced an in-flight safety manual in braille in collaboration with the Helen Keller Institute for the Deaf and Deafblind for the visually impaired passengers. Also, wheelchair assistance can now be pre-booked online on its website and app while getting a flight ticket, it said in a release.

"Different types of wheelchair facilities are available to pre-book for persons with disabilities to access the ramp up to the ladder point or the aircraft door as well as to reach the cabin," it mentioned. Wheelchairs to assist guests to be seated inside the cabin are narrower, allowing easier manoeuvring in the aisle of the aircraft, the release stated.

"These facilities are provided to guests along with convenient seats, at no extra cost," it said. The airline said it has also demarcated special assistance counters with priority services at all 17 airports it operates from for people with disabilities.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AirAsiaVisually impairedPhysically challengedBraille
Next
Story

OTTs disrupting the movie business, says Suravi Patnaik

Must Watch

PT1M47S

Tyre of Indian Air Force's (IAF) Mirage Fighter Jet gets stolen