हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple iPhone SE

iPhone deal: iPhone SE to be available at massive discount today; check details here

The  Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale has bought a good news for those who were waiting for the price dip of iPhone SE model. The sale which end at midnight on September 20 has offered a great deal on iPhone SE by providing it at an discount of Rs 6500.

iPhone deal: iPhone SE to be available at massive discount today; check details here

The Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale has bought a good news for those who were waiting for the price dip of iPhone SE model. The sale which end at midnight on September 20 has offered a great deal on iPhone SE by providing it at an discount of Rs 6500.

iPhone SE which was launched at a price of Rs 42,500 is now available at Flipkart for Rs 35,999. Not only this but Flipkart is also offering a maximum exchange offer of Rs 17,500 on its purchase down its cost to Rs 18,499.

Live TV

The phone is also available at  no-cost EMI, while the 5% discount can be availed on purchases from Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. The offers also apply to the 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the iPhone SE that are currently selling for Rs 41,999 and 51,999 respectively.

Coming to the features of iPhone SE, it comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and remains one of the rare compact smartphones in this day and age. It runs the Apple A13 Bionic chip, which is the latest processor also powering the Apple iPhone 11 line-up. There is also a solid-state Home Button that houses the Touch ID fingerprint scanner.

 

Tags:
Apple iPhone SEFlipkart's Big Saving Days SaleiPhone SE discountFlipkart Sale
Next
Story

Apple to launch first online store in India; Check other details

  • 54,00,619Confirmed
  • 86,752Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35M17S

Badi Bahas: Farmers will get freedom from the ‘decades of injustice’?