iPhone SE (2020) for less than Rs 20000, Flipkart does it again — check details

New Delhi: After announcing the launch of its much-awaited iPhone 12 series, Apple has reduced the price of the older iPhones in India. And, with the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, one can get their hands on an iPhone SE 2020 at a price of just Rs 25,999 and less.

While the phone is listed at Rs 25,999 for or Flipkart Plus members but interested buyers can use a host of other offers that can bring the price of the iPhone at well below Rs 20,000.

The original price of the same variant is Rs 39,999 but the e-commerce giant is offering a massive discount of Rs 14,000.

The iPhone SE 2020 price can easily be brought down to Rs 20,000 or even lesser by using the Flipkart’s exchange offer. The exchange value will depend on the phone that’s being offered.

Apart from the exchange offer, users can avail the banking offer provided by Flipkart. The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 1,750 for buyers using SBI Credit Cards. For SBI debit card holders, the company will be providing a maximum discount of Rs 1,200.

Including these offers, iPhone SE 2020 could be selling at the lowest possible price in the current year.

Interested buyers who are not Flipkart Plus members can avail the offer from October 16.