IRCTC launches Tirupati Devasthanam flight package; check tariff, itinerary details

New Delhi: IRCTC has launched Tirupati Devasthanam flight package to Tirupati for one night and two-day ex-Delhi covering the holy places of Lord Balaji Temple, Padmavathi Temple, and Sri Kalahasti. The package also covers significant temples and places of Tirupati.

About 20 million pilgrims from across the world throng to Tirumala each year to worship the presiding deity Lord Sree Venkateswara, who is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The pure gold plated Tirumala shrine is a masterpiece of Indian temple architecture. Temple of Goddess Sree Padmavathi ammavaru is located in Tiruchanuru close to Tirupati town.

The Tirupati Devasthanam itinerary will be facilitated by a flight from New Delhi - Tirupati - New Delhi (Via Chennai) in the comfort class.

The tour dates are: February 2020- 08, 15, 22 & 29; March 2020- 07, 14, 21

Total Seats avaiable are 12

Package tariff (Per Person) valid for departure date 08.02.20, 15.02.20, 22.02.20, 29.02.20, 07.03.20, 14.03.20 and 21.03.20

-Single Occupancy: Rs.18,710/-

-Double Occupancy: Rs.16,800/-

-Triple Occupancy: Rs.16,670/-

-Child With Bed: Rs.16,450/-

(05 Yrs-11 Yrs)

-Child Without Bed: Rs.15,735/-

(05 Yrs-11 Yrs)

-Child (2-4 Years): Rs.12,020/-

Tour Itinerary: Day 01: Arrive Chennai and then Chennai to Tirupati (148 kms/approx 3 hour 30 min drive). Meals: Dinner

Pick up from Chennai Airport (enroute free time for lunch on own) and transfer to Sri Kalahasti temple, named after the Spider (Sri), the Serpent (Kala) and the Elephant (Hasti). Appeased with their unflinching devotion, Lord Shiva gave them a boon that their names be merged with the Vayulinga and called as Sri Kalahasteeswara.

The temple is known for Rahu – Kethu Sarpa Dosha Nivarana Puja as well. After Darshan, proceed to the temple of Sri Padmavathi Devi, the consort of Lord Sri Venkateswara. Proceed for Tirupati by Road. Dinner and Overnight stay at Tirupati.

Day 02: Darshan at Tirupati town; Meals: Breakfast

After early Morning breakfast visit Tirumala (22 Kms) for Lord Bala Ji Darshan. The temple is the most-visited place of worship in the world. There are several legends associated with the manifestation of the Lord in Tirumala. According to one legend, the temple has a murti (deity) of Lord Venkateswara, which it is believed shall remain here for the entire duration of the present Kali Yuga.

After Balaji darshan, proceed to Chennai airport (en-route free time for lunch on own) and drop at 1900 hrs to board the flight at 20:45 hrs. Thus the tour ends.

Notably, the above itinerary is only indicative, IRCTC and handling agent reserve to change in view of operation problem / local circumstances. For more details, you can visit IRCTC's official website: https://www.irctctourism.com/