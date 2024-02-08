Is Virat Kohli Ending Endorsement Deal With Puma? Check What Company Said

New Delhi: A day after media was abuzz with speculations that Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is set to end his endorsement deal with PUMA, the company has come out to refute the reports.

Commenting on the floating news around PUMA ambassador and ace cricketer Virat Kohli, Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of PUMA India said, “PUMA’s relationship with Virat Kohli is long-standing and continues.”

Puma, the German sports brand, had inked a Rs 110 crore deal with Kohli in 2017 for a period of eight years.

Meanwhile, Kohli endorses a host of brands including Puma, Audi, Hero MotoCorp, Tissot, MRF, Vivo, Blue Star and Myntra. The ace cricketer also backs fintech startup Digit Insurance.

In a related news, Kohli's is going to skip the third and fourth Tests in Rajkot and Ranchi, respectively. As per ESPN Cricinfo's sources, uncertainties also loom over Kohli's participation in the fifth Test in Dharmasala, commencing from March 6, a concern that selectors will deliberate upon during their upcoming meeting to finalize the squad for the final leg of the series.

Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their second child. The joyous news was indirectly confirmed by former South African cricketer AB de Villiers, shedding light on Kohli's recent absence from the cricketing arena.