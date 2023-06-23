Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal --Two Friends Who Found Love In Each Other; Know All About Mukesh Ambani's Daughter And Son-in-law's Fairytale Love Story

Everybody loves a friends-to-lovers story --from common man to billionaires, this angle has fascinated everyone. However, only a few are lucky enough to find a life partner in their friend. One such love story where two friends became life partners is the romantic story of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and Ajay Piramal’s son Anand Piramal. After being family friends for a long time, cupid finally hit both Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in 2016 and they started dating.

Isha Ambani -Anand Piramal’s Journey From Being Friends To Life-partners

There is a very famous saying that the opposite attracts and it fits perfectly for Isha and Anand. Despite being different, they have their own similarities, which is why they have fantastic compatibility. They both understand each other's background and passion for their work and also support each other. After dating for nearly 8 months, Anand finally decided to go down on his knees and ask Isha the most awaited question "Will you marry me?" to which Isha obviously said "Yes".

Isha Ambani -Anand Piramal’s Extravagant Celebration Of Love

Isha and Anand had exchanged the rings in a dreamy location in Italy with a lavish 3-day affair. On December 12, 2018, Isha and Anand tied the knot with the blessings of their families and friends and started a new phase of their life. "Gulita" Isha and Anand's new home was gifted to them by his parents, as a wedding gift. As two of the most powerful family was getting united, the wedding rituals were also the talk of the town for a long time as everything was as grand and dreamy as their love story. Isha and Anand are now parents to their twins, a boy named Krishna and a girl named Aadiya.

Anand Piramal Family, Education, Career

Anand Piramal, son of business tycoon Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, is a very competent businessman himself. Anand completed his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Isha Ambani Family, Education, Career

Isha Ambani, daughter of the richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is an Ivy-League graduate from Yale University with a degree in Psychology and South Asian studies, is successfully carrying forward her family’s legacy and making a name for herself at the same time. Isha is the twin sister of Akash Ambani who is married to Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta. Her brother Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, will wed Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

Mukesh Ambani's Succession Plan

Last year, Mukesh Ambani laid bare the succession plan at India's most valuable company, identifying twins children Akash and Isha for telecom and retail leadership, and youngest son Anant for new energy unit. He, however, insisted he isn't retiring yet and will "continue to provide hands-on leadership as before".