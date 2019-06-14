IT companies in Chennai ask employees to work from home due to acute water crisis

New Delhi/Chennai: The acute water crisis in Chennai have spilled over several offices and their working pattern, with many IT companies located in Old Mahabalipuram asking their staff to work from home.

As per a report in the Times of India, more than 12 IT companies have asked their employees to work from home for over next 3 months owing to acute water crisis.

Early this year, 24 districts, including Chennai, were declared drought-affected by the state government. The Tamil Nadu government has also appealed to the Centre for assistance, requesting over Rs 5,000 crore for drought-relief work in the state, reported PTI.

A deficit rainfall during the 2017 northeast monsoon and failed monsoon in 2018 has resulted in depletion of ground water and near drying up of major waterbodies.