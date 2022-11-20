It's easy for them to PEE on you...: Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal to Elon Musk

New Delhi: After the takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk is the much-touted CEO. He knows well how to grab the attention of Netizens. But days after the deal, he has come under fire for the unexpected layoffs, mass Twitter resignations, and the blue tick controversy. Now Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal makes a big statement about the new Twitter boss, Elon Musk.

"As clever as he is, why does Elon Musk fail to grasp that if you parade subordinates naked in the town hall, it makes it easy for them to pee on you in public," tweeted founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal. Respect is a two-way street, isn't it, he continued. After taking over Twitter, Musk fired 50 percent of the company's employees.

Mittal's post comes at a time when Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the richest man in the world, is coming under fire for a number of problems involving the company and the microblogging website.

The business tycoon has fired senior executives, laid off employees, given them an "ultimatum" that resulted in their resignations referred to as an exodus, and demanded an $8 monthly charge to be paid for blue tick verification ever since he purchased the tech behemoth in the last week of October currently suspended, but likely to return on November 29.

Most recently, he allowed former US President Donald Trump to return to the stage after he had been barred due to the unrest at the US Capitol in January 2021. The 51-year-old businessman from South Africa purchased Twitter in a $44 billion deal. Forbes estimates that he owns about 82 percent of the business.