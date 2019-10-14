Jio unveils world’s 1st native Video Call Assistant at India Mobile Congress 2019

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (Jio) on Monday (October 14) unveiled its patent-filed innovation – an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Video Call Assistant (Bot) at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019.

The Jio Video Call Assistant can be accessed via a 4G phone call, without the need for installing any other application and it could revolutionize customer support and customer communication use cases. Jio has developed this innovative customer engagement video assistant solution in conjunction with US based Radisys, a Reliance Industries Ltd subsidiary. According to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the AI-based Jio Video Call Assistant empowers businesses and other users with speedy and effortless resolution of repetitive queries from their customers, making their frontend communication smooth.

The Jio video bot uses a powerful AI-based platform to listen to the questions of customers and respond to them in the most appropriate way. In addition, the platform has a unique auto-learning feature that helps improve the answering accuracy. The Jio Bot Maker, a tool that accompanies the Jio Bot platform, aims to democratise AI by enabling small businesses to create their own AI based Bot with no-coding and with minimal effort.

“Jio is committed to bring innovative and relevant digital solutions to enable and empower businesses to conduct their operations more efficiently and Video Call Assistant is one such example of bringing a truly innovative and engaging product for millions of businesses in India. Radisys is helping us make AI accessible for everyone, so that businesses – small or large can reap the benefits of new and emerging technologies. Radisys’ innovation continues to help accelerate Jio’s global innovation and technology leadership in the areas of 5G, IOT and open source architecture adoption.” said Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.