close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JioTV

JioTV wins IPTV Innovation Award at World Communication Awards Final in London

Popular TV and broadcast content app JioTV has won the IPTV Innovation Award at the World Communication Awards 2019, at a ceremony in London.

JioTV wins IPTV Innovation Award at World Communication Awards Final in London

Popular TV and broadcast content app JioTV has won the IPTV Innovation Award at the World Communication Awards 2019, at a ceremony in London.

The World Communication Awards were launched in 1999 by Total Telecom and the awards recognize excellence amongst global telecom operators and individuals. The winners in 25 categories were selected by a panel of telecom experts.

The award was presented by Livia Rosu, Marketing Chair And Board Member, HomeGrid Forum and the MC for the evening was John Simpson, World Affairs Editor of the BBC.

Commenting on JioTV’s win, judges said, “As telcos around the world scramble to become more than mere providers of dumb pipes- content is becoming critical and core to their offerings. This category witnessed some stiff competition from a number of providers who have upped the ante in their online TV offering. The winning entry (JioTV) showcases comprehensive, wide-ranging, feature-rich and innovative services across the board. A real gamechanger for millions of subscribers."

The digital offerings of Reliance Jio were shortlisted in 4 categories including Best Operator in an Emerging Market, The Social Contribution Award, The Innovation Award - Operator and IPTV Innovation Award. JioPhone and JioInteract received praises from esteemed panel under The Social Contribution Award and The Innovation Award – Operator categories respectively.

Tags:
JioTVIPTV Innovation AwardWorld Communication AwardsLondon
Next
Story

Zee Digital crosses 100 million unique monthly users in comScore India ranking in September 2019

Must Watch

PT3M28S

DNA Analysis of IAF Abhinandan Varthaman's Mannequin in Pakistan