Kerala Lottery Results Today, 26 November 2021: Nirmal NR 252 Results are out, 1st prize Rs 70 lakh --check winning details

New Delhi: The Kerala lottery department has announced the results Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 at 3pm on Friday 26 (November 2021). Those who brought the tickets of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 can view the same at 4pm today at the official website of Kerala lotteries board.

Participants who have bought Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 can check their prize money on the official website of Kerala lotteries board in the PDF Format. Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 has a prize pool of upto Rs 70 lakh, while the minimum prize (7th prize) has been set at Rs 100.

Here are the details of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 prize and winning numbers.

Kerala NR-252 Lottery Result Prize Details

Prize Amount 1st Rs. 70 lakhd Winning Number: ND 273062 Consolation Rs. 8,000 2nd Rs. 10 lakh Winning number: NC 829364 3rd Rs. 1 lakh Winning number:

NA 816743

NB 420190

NC 238980

ND 214622

NE 794602

NF 792597

NG 591209

NH 299370

NJ 538990

NK 787070

NL 743606

NM 810979

4th Rs. 5,000 Winning number: 0425 1466 2590 3833 3964 4090 4587 5160 5204 5213 5537 6243 6352 6891 7763 8976 9306 9835 5th Rs. 1,000 Winning number: 0268 0363 0444 1008 1496 2095 2157 2204 2250 2365 2928 3082 3288 3428 3691 4009 4566 4768 4822 4846 4851 4866 5041 5082 5460 5630 7061 7136 7361 7582 8427 8588 9210 9455 9813 9904 6th Rs. 500 Winning number: 0132 0165 0238 0293 0537 0636 0789 0942 1181 1224 1841 1928 1950 1966 1999 2128 2257 2258 2331 2336 2337 2399 2502 2506 2555 2735 2755 2890 3212 3801 3817 3920 4133 4300 5031 5036 5107 5118 5209 5258 5271 5539 5574 5776 5852 5893 5930 5931 6361 6645 6666 6849 7078 7163 7183 7327 7386 7474 7607 7688 8123 8280 8489 8509 8728 8767 8909 8958 9019 9022 9131 9498 9546 9549 9650 9707 9761 9796 9807 7th Rs. 100 Winning number: 2222 1344 7558 1470 9882 6125 7387 4909 9035 7213 7446 6333 8014 3255 7522 3978 4069 0804 3890 8720 4213 2912 7677 5092

Steps to check Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala lotteries board

Step 2: Now Click the Lottery Result option

Step 3: From the Latest Lottery Draw Results tab, you will be able to NIRMAL(NR-252) Button and Draw Date: 26/11/2021

Step 4: Click the view button near NIRMAL(NR-252)

Step 5: A new PDF page of the NIRMAL(NR-252) results will open where you can view all the details of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 results

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days, says the Kerala lottery department.

Disclaimer: The content of the news story is just for the sake of information and is not an official document. Some winning numbers of the lottery may be missing. Please verify the final result from directorate of kerala lottery official website.

