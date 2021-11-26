हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kerala lottery result

Kerala Lottery Results Today, 26 November 2021: Nirmal NR 252 Results are out, 1st prize Rs 70 lakh --check winning details

Participants who have bought Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 can check their prize money on the official website of Kerala lotteries board in the PDF Format. 

New Delhi: The Kerala lottery department has announced the results Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 at 3pm on Friday 26 (November 2021). Those who brought the tickets of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 can view the same at 4pm today at the official website of Kerala lotteries board.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 has a prize pool of upto Rs 70 lakh, while the minimum prize (7th prize) has been set at Rs 100.

Here are the details of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 prize and winning numbers.

Kerala NR-252 Lottery Result Prize Details

Prize Amount
1st

Rs. 70 lakhd

Winning Number: ND 273062
Consolation Rs. 8,000
2nd

Rs. 10 lakh

Winning number: NC 829364
3rd

Rs. 1 lakh

Winning number: 
NA 816743
NB 420190
NC 238980
ND 214622
NE 794602
NF 792597
NG 591209
NH 299370
NJ 538990
NK 787070
NL 743606
NM 810979
 
4th

Rs. 5,000

Winning number: 0425  1466  2590  3833  3964  4090  4587  5160  5204  5213  5537  6243  6352  6891  7763  8976  9306  9835
5th

Rs. 1,000

Winning number: 0268  0363  0444  1008  1496  2095  2157  2204  2250  2365  2928  3082  3288  3428  3691  4009  4566  4768  4822  4846  4851  4866  5041  5082  5460  5630  7061  7136  7361  7582  8427  8588  9210  9455  9813  9904
6th

Rs. 500

Winning number: 0132  0165  0238  0293  0537  0636  0789  0942  1181  1224  1841  1928  1950  1966  1999  2128  2257  2258  2331  2336  2337  2399  2502  2506  2555  2735  2755  2890  3212  3801  3817  3920  4133  4300  5031  5036  5107  5118  5209  5258  5271  5539  5574  5776  5852  5893  5930  5931  6361  6645  6666  6849  7078  7163  7183  7327  7386  7474  7607  7688  8123  8280  8489  8509  8728  8767  8909  8958  9019  9022  9131  9498  9546  9549  9650  9707  9761  9796  9807
7th

Rs. 100

Winning number: 2222 1344 7558 1470 9882 6125 7387 4909 9035 7213 7446 6333 8014 3255 7522 3978 4069 0804 3890 8720 4213 2912 7677 5092

Steps to check Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala lotteries board

Step 2: Now Click the Lottery Result option

Step 3: From the Latest Lottery Draw Results tab, you will be able to NIRMAL(NR-252) Button and Draw Date: 26/11/2021

Step 4: Click the view button near NIRMAL(NR-252)

Step 5: A new PDF page of the NIRMAL(NR-252) results will open where you can view all the details of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 252 results

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days, says the Kerala lottery department.

Disclaimer: The content of the news story is just for the sake of information and is not an official document. Some winning numbers of the lottery may be missing. Please verify the final result from directorate of kerala lottery official website.

