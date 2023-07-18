Know About Nita And Mukesh Ambani's Fairytale Love Story And How Dhirubhai Ambani Played The Cupid

New Delhi: Nita and Mukesh Ambani --one of the most adored couple in the country -- got married 38 years ago. Their love story is nothing less than a fairytale. When she was 21, Nita took part in a dance function, and present among them was none other than Industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife Kokila Ben. Nita's stellar performance cast such a spell on the couple that Dhirubhai Ambani could not resist calling Nita the next day.

Nita Ambani Fondly Recalls How A Phone Call Changed Everything

In a TV show, Nita Ambani fondly recalled the phone conversation saying, "I was busy studying for my exams and the phone rings. I pick it up. The caller identified himself as Mr Dhirubhai Ambani. I put it down knowing it's a prank call. He calls again, the phone rings, I pick it up, he again identified himself as Mr Dhirubhai Ambani. I tell him, please stop this, stop fooling around and put down the phone. The third time the phone rings, I dont even bother to pick it up. My father picks up the phone and I was watching him and suddenly his expression changed. He puts his hand on the speaker and says Nita it is really Mr Dhirubhai Ambani and can you please talk to him politely."

How Nita And Mukesh Ambani Met

Nita next reached Dhirubhai Ambani's office where she was asked by the industrialist if she would like to meet his elder son Mukesh. When Nita visited the Ambani household for the first time in 1984, she was welcomed by none other than Mukesh Ambani himself.

Mukesh Ambani Proposed To Nita In the Most Filmy Manner

Mukesh Ambani had once shared that for him Nita's first impression was that she looked stunning. Mukesh added that he to meet her and find more about her as a person and if they can really share a life together

One day while driving, in the middle of a Mumbai's jam-packed Peddar Road, Mukesh asked Nita out of the blue, "Will you marry me? Tell me yes or no, right now in the car." Although taken aback, Nita replied "yes."

Mukesh And Nita Ambani Wedding In 1985

on March 8, 1985, Mukesh and Nita Ambani got married in a very humble wedding ceremony. From her jewellery to saree and make-up --everything spoke about simplicity and sheer beauty of Nita Ambani --the wife of one of the richest person on the earth.

Nita And Mukesh Ambani's Undying Penchant For Arts And Culture

In March 2023, the couple opened Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space in the sphere of arts in Mumbai. Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, sports personalities and other dignitaries were present at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre which has got heaps of praise from Prime Minister Narender Modi for 'staying rooted to one's roots while also being committed to progress'.