New Delhi: Digital India is catalysing India's 'Techade' and startups and unicorns are the new drivers of the digital economy, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday. The 'Digital India' initiatives have brought in a seismic transformation in the economic landscape of the country, by creating more opportunities and putting the youth in the driver's seat of the digital economy," he said at the 'StartUps Conference' here.

Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and several founders and co-founders of startups and unicorns were also present at the event. "Our success and capabilities range from the India stack, UPI, internet consumer tech, electronics and semiconductors, Web3.0, Industry 4.0, AI, and high-performance computing. These capabilities of leadership and entrepreneurship are increasingly defining New India," Chandrasekhar stressed. (Also Read Gujarat, Karnataka ranked as best performers in developing startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs)

The entrepreneurs present included Ghazal Alagh, founder of Mamaearth, Varun Khaitan, co-founder of Urban Company, Rohan Verma, CEO of MapmyIndia, Srinath Ramakrishnan, Co-founder, Zeitwerk, Anil Sharma, Head, Corporate incubation, TCS and others.

Chandrasekhar, along with CEOs of 50 Indian startups and unicorns, recently met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss future collaborations and partnerships between India and the UK in the innovation and technology sector.

He also discussed the achievements of 'Digital India' and sought future collaborations with the UK Prime Minister in the technology sector.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Digital India Week 2022' on the theme 'Catalysing New India's Techade' nationwide at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. (Also Read: Over 22K techies lose jobs in US, more than 12K in Indian startups)

He inaugurated 'IndiaStack Global', 'My Scheme', 'Meri Pahechan', 'Digital India Bhashini', 'Digital India Genesis', 'Chips to Startup Programme', and 'Catalysing New India's Techade E-Book' at the event.