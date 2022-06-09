New Delhi: Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka, on Tuesday (June 7), shared a post on Twitter, urging users of the microblogging platform to take action against the wastage of food. In the post, the industrialist shared an image that showed the food wastage in a day and the number of people the wasted food could have fed if saved. He also pointed out a few facts related to food wastage in industrialised regions in the caption of the post.

“In industrialised regions, almost half of the total food squandered, around 300 million tonnes annually, occurs because producers, retailers and consumers discard food that is still fit for consumption,” Goenka said in his Twitter post.

In industrialised regions, almost half of the total food squandered, around 300 million tonnes annually, occurs because producers, retailers and consumers discard food that is still fit for consumption. Let’s all do something about it…. pic.twitter.com/TJEqI5jr0z — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 7, 2022

Goenka also urged in his post for action against the wastage of food. “Let’s all do something about it….,” he said. His post surely reminds us to become more focused on the cause.

Goenka’s tweet is now doing rounds on Twitter, with many showing their concern. So far, the post has been retweeted 204 times while it has received more than 1000 likes on Twitter.

“Kitchen contractor is equally to blame. The focus is solely on cost and serve pathetic food. Mfg cos serve far decent food maybe in fear of worker retaliation. IT duds won’t do anything beyond filling up complaint registers :),” a user said in a reply to the post. Also Read: Beauty retailer Purplle becomes India's 102nd unicorn with $33 million funding

Kitchen contractor is equally to blame. The focus is solely on cost and serve pathetic food. Mfg cos serve far decent food maybe in fear of worker retaliation. IT duds won’t do anything beyond filling up complaint registers :) — Vishal Kelkar (@vikelkar) June 7, 2022

“Take only what you can eat and never waste a single grain on the plate. This is very much our ancestral teaching which needs to be reinstated in today's society. This can be a social movement worth chasing,” another user said. Also Read: Amul urges PM Modi to delay plastic straw ban: Here’s why the dairy firm is seeking extension