LG Polymer

LG Polymer, all about the company where styrene leaked in Visakhapatnam

LG Polymers India Private Limited, located in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh is part of the Plastic Resin & Synthetic Fiber Manufacturing Industry.

New Delhi: Eight people, including one children, died and over 1,000 were hospitalised due to the gas leak at a chemical plant of LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam.

Here is all you need to know about LG Polymer, the company where styrene leaked in Visakhapatnam

South Korean battery maker LG Chemical Ltd, the owner of the facility, deals in development, manufacture and services in the field of polymers.

LG Chemical entered India through Hindustan Polymers through 100 percent takeover and was renamed as LG Polymers India Private Limited (LGPI) in July, 1997.

Hindustan Polymers established in 1961 was manufacturing Polystyrene and its Co-polymers at Visakhapatnam. The company later merged with UB Group owned Mc Dowell & Co. Ltd. in 1978.

LGPI says it is one of the leading manufacturers of Polystyrene and Expandable Polystyrene in India.

The company makes General Purpose polystyrene, Expandable Polystyrene, and Engineering plastics Compounds.

