Aadhaar Card Update: Modify address on Aadhaar online in simple steps, check how

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card is undoubtedly one of the most crucial documents for Indian nationals. The document is accepted as official identity proof by several government and private agencies.

Beneneficaires of various government-sponsored schemes are required to submit an Aadhaar card to receive the benefits. The government agencies require Aadhaar card details for providing benefits under the scheme.

The details on the Aadhaar card should be updated so that cardholders don't face any troubles in availing services. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows Aadhaar cardholders to modify details on their Aadhaar cards in a few simple steps. UIDAI handles all Aadhaar Card related changes.

Aadhaar cardholders can change information like phone number, address, name, and more, via UIDAI's services. You can visit the official UIDAI portal or a nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre to make changes to your Aadhaar card.

Step to change the address on Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Visit UIDAI’s official website at http://uidai.gov.in/.

Step 2: Go to the 'My Aadhaar' section.

Step 3: Click on the 'Update Demographics Data Online' option.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar' button, You will need to share the asked details here.

Step 5: Select the ‘Send OTP’ button. You will get an OTP on the Aadhaar registered mobile number.

Step 6: You will need to enter the six-digit OTP to verify details.

Step 7: Go to the demographics data area and share the asked details.

Step 8: Click on the Proceed option.

Step 9: Now, upload scanned colour copies of verification documents to change the address on Aadhaar Card. Finally, click on the submit button.

Step 10: Check the preview of the Aadhaar card update. You will receive a URN that can be used to check the status of the address update request.

