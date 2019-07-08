LinkedIn appoints Ashutosh Gupta as Country Manager for India

New Delhi: Professional social media network LinkedIn on Monday announced the appointment of Ashutosh Gupta as Country Manager for India, effective September 2, 2019.

He will replace Mahesh Narayanan, who was Country Manager for India from January 2019 to June 2019.

With over two decades of experience in the Internet and IT & Software Services, Gupta has worked in industries across firms such as Google, Cognizant, and Infosys.

He joined LinkedIn in 2013 to lead LinkedIn’s Marketing Solutions (LMS) in India. In 2016, he moved to Singapore to build LMS’s Online Sales Organisation (OSO) for Asia Pacific and China.

“India is a strategic market for LinkedIn, and its developing economy and dynamic jobs market is ripe with opportunity for LinkedIn to add value for our members and customers. I also look forward to forging deeper government relationships to inform policy-making with actionable data on jobs and skills, and make LinkedIn an integral part of the national agenda. I am excited and humbled to take on the role of Country Manager to drive LinkedIn India into its new decade,” Gupta said.

LinkedIn said that Gupta will relocate to India from Singapore to assume his new responsibility. In addition to his country manager role, he will continue to lead the LMS Online Sales Organization for APAC and China.

LinkedIn has 630+ million members globally and more than 57 million members in India.