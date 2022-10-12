Microsoft Surface event 2022: New Surface Pro tablet, Surface Laptop 5 launched today - Key highlights of the Global Event
New Surface Pro tablet, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Studio 3 PC launched today in Microsoft Surface event 2022: Check out all the details related to latest Microsoft flagships devices, the expected specifications and prices. The event was scheduled at 7:30 pm.
New Delhi: Microsoft launched new devices -- New Surface Pro tablet, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Studio 3 PC today globally. The global event was scheduled at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST).
Tune in to see what’s next for Surface. #MicrosoftEvent https://t.co/Hv1QpmEqkr pic.twitter.com/0KvjN5ounD — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 12, 2022
Microsoft Surface Event 2022: Bing Image Creator
The new feature will launch that provides new experience in the search. It will soon be realeased for users.
Microsoft Surface Event 2022: Microsoft integration with Apple
Microsoft has announced that Apple Music and Apple TV will soon be available in Windows for customers. Now they can soon enjoy iCloud photos on their windows with the new update.
Micrsoft Surface Event 2022: New Surface Studio +2
The new device is launched for designer. It has
Thunderbolt ports
13.5 million pixels
DCI 3. Dolby atmos
It is adapting to you
Four 14 inch display
Microsoft Surface Event 2022: New Surface Pro 9 tablet has new powerful camera
It provides Eye contact feature with its new 5G network. It has NPU voice focus, that will cut out outer voices very effectively. Window studio effect run concurrently in surface tablet pro 9.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: 5G will come with it
Microsoft has announced to bring 5G with new tablet powered by fast processor and hardware. It has sleek design, and powerful audio device.
Microsoft new feature: Goodnotes
The company has announced to bring Goodnotes app in the microsoft soon. It will be better and exciting.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 tablet:
New colours Sapphire and Forest with new design, kickstart keyboard attachment, precision touch board, and more.
Window 11:
Window includes system wise voice access, natural voices for narrator browsing apps and other things.
Security is at top – most secured version of Window. Smart App Contro, blocks scripts from Internet, Using AI, 900 attacks every
Microsoft Laptop 5: Cabon aware feature - the first time
The new device has offer carbon aware feature which is tuned with the goal of Microsoft to be carbon negative by 2030.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: Fast charging
It has thuderbolt 4 to transfer data faster, charge faster in 30 minutes.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5:
Microsoft has revealed its latest Surface Laptop 5 with more stylish and sleek with precision touch.
Microsoft Surface Event 2022 is now live: Check all the latest updates here
More Stories