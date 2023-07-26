LIVE Updates | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event Today: Tech Giant To Unveil Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Smart Ring, More
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event in Seoul Today LIVE Updates: Samsung is all set to unveil a bunch of products including Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Flip 5, Galaxy S Tab 9, Galaxy Watch 6, more in the event.
Trending Photos
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event Today: Tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its new bunch of products in the second big launch event of the year. The stage is ready to unveil the following products: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, Galaxy tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
The event will be held at Seoul, South Korea. But it will be live streamed on Samsung official website and YouTube at 4:30 IST.
It is expected that Samsung will launch the much-hyped Smart watch during the event.
Stay Tuned With Zee News English To Get All Latest Updates
Pre-Reserve Any Upcoming Samsung Device: Check How To Do
Interested buyers can pre-book the upcoming device by paying just Rs 1,999 on the official website of Samsung.